Cameroon: U20 Uniffac 2020 - Difficult Task Ahead

17 December 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Today's encounter against Congo promises to be tough as each side will be seeking to secure its chances of qualification for the AFCON in Mauritania next year.

The U20 Lions of Cameroon will play their second match against Congo today December 17, 2020 in the ongoing, 2020 edition of the UNIFFAC U20 tournament in Equatorial Guinea. In their first outing the Lions drew 1-1 with the Leopards of DR Congo at the Estadio Nacional de Malabo. Renaissance of Ngoumou's forward, Kevin Prince Milla opened scores for Cameroon at the 18th minute. The Leopards of DR Congo equalised at the 73rd minute through Linda Mtanga. Efforts by the Lions to increase scores were fruitless.

The U-20 Lions coach, Ousmanou Christophe said his team's 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo, was partially due to delay before match kick-off. According to the coach, all hope is not lost yet. He said the goal of the technical bench is to mobilise the players so that the second game can be positive. Cameroon played opening game against the DR Congo after Chad backed out of the competition at the last minute.

Yesterday December 16, 2020 was rest day for the teams. During the rest period, Coach Ousmanou Christophe and his boys have been training hard in order to correct the mistakes of the first match and also make adjustments where necessary. The fact that only one goal was scored in the first game, the technical bench must work on the attack machinery to ensure more goals in the next match. The second game will be decisive for the U-20 Lions as they must win to secure their chances of qualifying for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Mauritania next year. The winners of each of the two groups will face each other in the final.

