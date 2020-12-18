Cameroon: Youth Empowerment - German Govt Offers Over Three Billion

This is within the PARSE II project to support vulnerable young people in the Northern Regions of the country.

Within the support Project for the Socio-Economic Resilience of Vulnerable Youth in the Far North, North and Adamawa Regions in Cameroon (PARSE), the Federal Republic of Germany through its Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) has accorded FCFA 3.275.000.000 to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Civic Education (Minjec). The money is meant for the current phase two of the PARSE project. This was made known during the 4th ordinary session of the steering committee of the Socio-Economic Resilience Support Project of vulnerable young people of the Northern Regions of Cameroon. The session was chaired by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Civic Education, Mounouna Foutsou, yesterday, December 16, 2020 in Yaounde.

Minister Mounouna Foutsou said the socio-economic integration of young people is among the major and current priorities of the government. The Minister said given the growing demand expressed by young people, there is no doubt that the many government initiatives are insufficient to meet all expectations. That is why he lauded GIZ for funding and implementing PARSE project since 2016. The Head of the PARSE project, German-born, Andreas Kahler says the project, which is implemented by GIZ (German Society for International Cooperation), plans to continue with the development and implementation of an integrated approach to promote resilience by strengthening socio-economic activities among young people and social cohesion between young people and local authorities in the Northern Regions of the country. The project operates in 17 councils in the Northern Regions and targets young women and men between 18 and 35 years old.

During the first phase of the project which took place from 2016-2019, Andreas Kahler said they were able among other things to train some 4,840 young people (44 per cent women) on vocational training in 22 sectors, 4,781 young people (43 per cent women) in 831 income-generating activities groups. Andreas Kahler says the current PARSE II, which runs from 2020 to 2022 intends to consolidate the achievements of the previous project with focus on training an additional 1,500 vulnerable youths in sectors of their choice as well as support 1,810 young people in economic integration.