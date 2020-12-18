Cameroon: Tackling Separatist Attacks - PM Prescribes Synergy

The Prime Minister had consultation meeting with South West Chiefs in the Buea Mountain Hotel on December 16, 2020.

The Prime Minister, Head of Government Joseph Dion Ngute has called on the South West Chiefs and the population in general to work in unity and create synergies with the local administrative authorities and the forces of law and order to fight the continuous surge in attacks by armed separation fighters, especially perpetrated on traditional rulers.

Prime Minister Dion Ngute was in the Limbe and Buea as part of his inspection tours of the sports infrastructure to host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) that will take place in Cameroon from January 16 to February 7, 2021. Considering that the visits came on the heels of the murder of Chief Ikome Emmanuel Ngale of Dibanda Mile 14 Village by armed separat fighters on December 13. 2020, the Prime Minister met with South West Chiefs to show the constant solidarity of the Head of State, President Paul Biya with the chieftaincy institution of the South West Region. He declared, "I came here today on the instructions of the Head of State to share in your grief. We must work in synergy with the forces of law and order and the population."

The consultation meeting came after the meeting of the South West Chiefs Conference on December 14, 2020. In a declaration signed by their President Chief Mafany Njie Martin, they stated, "We vehemently condemn the senseless and somewhat selective killings of South West Chiefs. We hereby reiterate that all persons living in our region that the respect for our chieftaincy institution is sacrosanct and non-negotiable." Following the declaration, the Prime Minister advised that it was time to work in unity to fight the evil. He called on traditional rulers to mobilise their populations against the evil and assured them that the Head of State will support such initiative. He also called on councils to reactivate the Council Police.

After extending the condolence message of President Paul Biya, PM Dion Ngute had in-door audiences with delegations of traditional rulers from all the six Divisions of the region assisted by elite on practical ways of tackling the security crisis.