Cameroon: Livestock Development - CFA 60 Billion Project Evaluated

Livestock farmers in the littoral region are on the right footing.

An evaluation meeting of the Livestock Development Project, PRODEL, that took place in Douala on Tuesday December 15,2020 gave an opportunity for stakeholders to assess the road covered so far, the difficulties and positive strides of the project at the moment. While in Douala, the different stakeholders also took time off to visit livestock farms under the PRODEL in Douala.

The PRODEL project that is ongoing will run from 2017-2023 with sponsorship from the World Bank, and to cost FCFA 60 billion. The main beneficiaries are livestock farmers and producers.

The Coordinator of the PRODEL project, Dr. Abouame Sale reiterated government's efforts in the improvement of the livelihood of Cameroonians. He said the project will go a long way to assist livestock farmers to improve on their production and provide source of protein for the Cameroonian population. To him, the project has been on a good footing this far and they have to redouble efforts to achieve their goals before the project runs out in 2023.

Meanwhile, the rural finance officer for the PRODEL project, Mr Eloundou Owona said after two years of execution, PRODEL has funded about 50 business plans, assist beneficiaries in the elaboration of 80 business plans and more.

Mr Eloundou said nine business plans have been elaborated in the Littoral region alone, while adding that FCFA 669 million is allocated for the Littoral region, financial institution will have to offer FCFA 385 million while beneficiaries will offer 151 million.

During the evaluation meeting, some financial institutions that have provided loans to the beneficiary farmers were also encouraged to continue doing the good works. To this effect a support range from FCFA one - FCFA three million was offered to some of the financial institutions who have been supportive to the project. One of the institutions is BATCCUL whose general manager expressed satisfaction with the manner in which beneficiaries are paying back the loan. She said despite the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic, beneficiaries respected the terms of the re-imbursement contract.