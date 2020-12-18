Mauritania to Tap Into Tunisian Experience to Create First Pediatric Neurology Service

Tunis/Tunisia — Health Minister Fawzi Mahdi met Thursday with the first Mauritanian pediatric neurologist. Dr .Hela Mohamed Moussa is visiting Tunisia, at the invitation of the Tunisian Association of Child and Adolescent Neurology (French: ATNEA).

The meeting tackled ways to foster cooperation between Tunisia and Mauritania in a bid to create the first pediatric neurology service at Nouakchott National Hospital while tapping into the Tunisian experience in training medics and paramedics in this speciality, the ministry said in a press release.

An active partnership involving Mongi Ben Hamida National Institute of Neurology and Nouakchott National Hospital in relation to sharing experience and expertise was put in place.

The meeting was attended by ATNEA founding president Najwa Miladi, Head of the Pediatric Neurology department at Mongi Ben Hamida Institute and ATNEA President Ilhem Turki.