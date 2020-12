Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied had a telephone conversation, Thursday, with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmajid Tebboune.

The Head of State expressed deep satisfaction at the recovery of the Algerian President after testing positive for the COVID-19, reads a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

Tebboune stressed the fraternal ties binding the two countries adding that he will visit Tunisia as soon as possible.