Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Thirty patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Q/Centers in Central, Anseba and Gash Barka Regions as well as standard tests conducted in Asmara for nationals prior to their scheduled travel abroad on a Charter Flight.

The first batch of twenty one positive cases are from Quarantine Centers in: Adibara (11); Guluj (1); Keren (1), and Asmara (8) respectively. Fifteen of these are nationals who returned from Sudan and Ethiopia recently while the remaining six patients are nationals with no recent history of travel abroad.

The other nine patients intending to travel abroad come from: Asmara (3); Foro (1); Massawa (1); Hagaz (1); Hamelmalo (1). Adi-Ghebru (1); and Segeneiti (1).

On the other hand, eight patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka and Southern Red Sea Regions have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date accordingly stands at 572.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 741.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

17 December 2020