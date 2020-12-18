Botswana: Leteise On Fleek Picnic Saturday

Gaborone — Tashy's Garden will be the place to be as the host for this year's Leteise on Fleek picnic on Saturday.

The do's chief organiser, David Letswiti, who is also the director of Colorful People, revealed that the event was intended to be honourary spill over for the African Attire On Fleek (AAOF), a local annual event normally held in different parts of the country.

He said the AAOF was one of the events that gave the creative industry a mileage, considering that audience were expected to come dressed in African attire mostly locally designed and local performers were also engaged in better numbers.

Letswiti said although the AAOF was put on hold due the COVID-19 safety measures, he felt the need to come up with a concept that keep promoting and celebrating traditional attire and most importantly empowering the creative industry.

Also, he said the picnic was a way to help people incorporate traditional and modern attires for a more appealing fashion sense.

"African clothing is taking the fashion industry by storm these days, as it is beautiful combination of traditional and modern clothing," he said.

Letswiti said artistes billed to perform includes Dr Vom, Scavenger, Sebaga Rabantheng as well as DJs Lex, 4DD, LP, Sezz Montana among others.

He further said the intention was to keep the event annually and be celebrated during the country's Independence Day since its culture-based.

