South Africa: White Ribbons On a Johannesburg Church Fence Capture the Picture of SA's Rising Covid-19 Deaths

17 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shaun Smillie

As the number of South Africans who died from Covid-19 increases, so does the number of white ribbons on a church fence in Johannesburg.

On Oxford Road in Bedford Gardens, Johannesburg, the dead continue to claim the green palisade fence that rings the St James Presbyterian Church, where a white satin ribbon flutters for each South African killed by Covid-19.

On Thursday, December 17, that number stood at 23,827 after 166 new ribbons were added that morning to the fence.

For caretakers Silva Cossa and Leonard Makuyo it has become a morning ritual that began in the early days of the pandemic.

On July 23, they had to tie 572 ribbons, when South Africa recorded its worst tally of deaths over a 24-hour period. The numbers are growing again as the second wave of the pandemic ravages the country.

"We are running out of space on the front section, but fortunately we have room in the inside and the back so we may have to move there soon," says the church's reverend, Gavin Lock.

When Daily Maverick first visited the church, there was still a lot of space for ribbons on the fence facing Oxford Road.

On that day, July...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.