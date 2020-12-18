South Africa: White Ribbons On a Johannesburg Church Fence Capture the Picture of SA's Rising Covid-19 Deaths

analysis

As the number of South Africans who died from Covid-19 increases, so does the number of white ribbons on a church fence in Johannesburg.

On Oxford Road in Bedford Gardens, Johannesburg, the dead continue to claim the green palisade fence that rings the St James Presbyterian Church, where a white satin ribbon flutters for each South African killed by Covid-19.

On Thursday, December 17, that number stood at 23,827 after 166 new ribbons were added that morning to the fence.

For caretakers Silva Cossa and Leonard Makuyo it has become a morning ritual that began in the early days of the pandemic.

On July 23, they had to tie 572 ribbons, when South Africa recorded its worst tally of deaths over a 24-hour period. The numbers are growing again as the second wave of the pandemic ravages the country.

"We are running out of space on the front section, but fortunately we have room in the inside and the back so we may have to move there soon," says the church's reverend, Gavin Lock.

When Daily Maverick first visited the church, there was still a lot of space for ribbons on the fence facing Oxford Road.

On that day, July...