South Africa: Why Beach-Ban Challenges Are Unlikely to Succeed

17 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Pierre De Vos

Various groups, including AfriForum and the DA, are threatening to challenge the constitutional validity of the new beach-ban regulations. But while one can argue about the wisdom or effectiveness of these regulations, it is far from clear that a court will declare these regulations invalid.

As the second wave of Covid-19 infections sweeps across South Africa and the death toll rises, we should all really be discussing how we can modify our own behaviour to help limit the spread of the virus: Wear a mask over your nose and mouth in public places; avoid crowded spaces (especially indoors); drastically limit the number of people you socialise with; wash your hands regularly.

We should also be focusing on what our government is doing (or not doing) to speed up the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa; what it is doing to bring down prices of the vaccine globally; and what it is doing in partnership with other nations to fight global unequal access to the vaccine.

But as I am a constitutional lawyer and not a public health expert, and as I am assuming that most people can focus on more than one thing at a time, I find...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

