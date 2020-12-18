Malawi Evangelical Churches Has New Leadership - Kambalazaza Elected New Chair

Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), an umbrella body of 122 evangelical churches, has a new executive following elections that took place on Thursday which saw the election of Archbishop Mark Kambalazaza of Charismatic Redeemed Ministries as its news chairperson.

Kambalazaza, a former Catholic Church priest, has replaced Reverend Dr. Chatha Msangaambe of Nkhoma CCAP Synod during the elections which took place at its Annual General Meeting held in Dowa.

He was suspended by Catholics in 1999 for breaking the cannon laws of the Church when he started the charismatic mode of praying where believers, said to be possessed by the Holy Spirit, speak in unintelligible works ( speaking in tongues).

In his acceptance speech, Kambalazaza said he will strive that EAM should remain free from political influence and ensure that proclaim the truth on issues affecting the nation and its citizens.

During the polls, Maggie Madimbo the Vice Chancellor at African Bible College, was elected deputy to Kambalazaza replacing Apostle Madalitso Mbewe of Calvary Family Church.

Fletcher Moyo was retained as the association's purse keeper while Reverend Matilda Matabwa , the secretary general of Malawi Assemblies of God and Bishop Eugine Chinunga of Integrity Family Church are board members.