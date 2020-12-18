Malawi Evangelical Churches Has New Leadership - Kambalazaza Elected New Chair

18 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), an umbrella body of 122 evangelical churches, has a new executive following elections that took place on Thursday which saw the election of Archbishop Mark Kambalazaza of Charismatic Redeemed Ministries as its news chairperson.

Kambalazaza, a former Catholic Church priest, has replaced Reverend Dr. Chatha Msangaambe of Nkhoma CCAP Synod during the elections which took place at its Annual General Meeting held in Dowa.

He was suspended by Catholics in 1999 for breaking the cannon laws of the Church when he started the charismatic mode of praying where believers, said to be possessed by the Holy Spirit, speak in unintelligible works ( speaking in tongues).

In his acceptance speech, Kambalazaza said he will strive that EAM should remain free from political influence and ensure that proclaim the truth on issues affecting the nation and its citizens.

During the polls, Maggie Madimbo the Vice Chancellor at African Bible College, was elected deputy to Kambalazaza replacing Apostle Madalitso Mbewe of Calvary Family Church.

Fletcher Moyo was retained as the association's purse keeper while Reverend Matilda Matabwa , the secretary general of Malawi Assemblies of God and Bishop Eugine Chinunga of Integrity Family Church are board members.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.