Nigeria: Covid-19 Second Wave - Lockdown Will Be Last Resort - NEC

18 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The National Economic Council (NEC), says lockdown will be the last resort in the wake of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau State, briefed State House correspondents after a virtual NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The council expressed worries and advised that sanitation, restrictions on the number of people in gatherings among other protocols should be taken seriously.

"It was resolved that proper measures should be taken again with very strict observation of the protocols and observation of some of the conditions that were laid, otherwise, we are going to move into a situation where it will be very uncontrollable.

"And for that, states were advised to go back and emphasis the implementation or the enforcement of some of the protocols that we have earlier started in the first phase.

"Otherwise, we have to resort to the last aspect, of course everybody knows, going back to lockdown again which is not anybody's doing.

"But then let's all go back and observe most of the protocols that we have to curtail the further spread of COVID-19," he said.

The Federal Government had warned that Nigeria was witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 going by the latest records.

