Liberia: 'Sen. Dillon Fought a Good Fight'

The Chairman of the Revolutionary National Youth League of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee has congratulated Senator Abraham Darius Dillon for his reelection in Montserrado County.

Chairman Koijee was one of the 'political front liners' for the CDC's senatorial candidate, Representative Thomas Fallah who was later defeated by the incumbent Senator Dillon.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday December 15, 2020 at the Monrovia City Hall, Mayor Koijee revealed that they know the efforts applied to reclaim the county, but they didn't succeed, saying "Senator Dillon really fought a good fight to retain his post as Senator of the first County in the country."

The Monrovia Lord Mayor was one of the senior strategists for the defeated Montserrado County senatorial candidate and also served as the chairman of the Primary Organizing Committee for the CDC that brought Rep. Fallah as the successful candidate of the party in the 2020 Special Senatorial Elections.

"I was in these elections with my heart and souls. I say thanks to Senator Dillon that you fought a good fight as a mayor and politician, I know what we did, but you have won. You have my supports and you can count on me. The Liberian people have spoken and we will make recommendations to the president and I know he will listen to us for the sake of the Liberian people. I want to congratulate Liberians," Mayor Koijee said.

According to him, the just needed elections have set the pace for the sustenance of the peace in the country.

He added "We must be grateful that the country is on the right trajectory. We say thanks to the National Elections Commission for the peace and reliability of the elections. All of us have won irrespective of our positions. We will make some drastic changes. Liberia is the only Victor in this process and not institution or individual."

The youthful Mayor further recounted that there are so much lessons learned from the 2020 elections for the governing CDC.

"There are so many lessons learned. Liberia is not a partisan based country. They believe in the individual not the party. We need to treat Liberians on a holistic level if we must make progress. I am not saying partisans are not important. We need to take inventory, we are making progress, but we need to take responsibility collectively and not blame a particular person. We as leaders must lead well. We will not compromise the peace of this country. We understand the peace of this country," he added.