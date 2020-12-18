Liberia: CPP Delegation Instigated Violence... Residents and Police Say

The head of the Collaborating Political parties-CPP, Cllr. Aloysius Toe and team instigated violence in Gbarpolu county, some residents and police spokesman told this paper Friday.

"Cllr. Toe and his team were calling their supporters here on the ground to move in to the polling centers and ensure that the boxes are taken from there. Also, they called to inform their supporters to cause confusion," Mathew Zinah, a resident of Gbarpolu said.

He added: "I was on the scene when the party agent of CPP got a call from their big man in Monrovia that they were sending some people to come here. So, they should do everything possible to create problem. That is the language CDC understands," he added.

It can be recalled that last week, the CPP said Cllr. Toe and others were arrested last week by state security when it travelled to Gbarpolu on a fact finding mission after it was alleged that their candidate madam Gbotoe Kanneh was harassed.

The National Elections Commission-NEC decided to carry out a rerun of the elections in Nomodatahum district number three.

Another resident, Maima Konneh said, "we live here. It was good for the police to intervene because it was going to be bad. I think the way things were going on here, it was good that they restore calm. I am a member of Unity party, but the way some of our people are looking at this election."

When this paper contacted the police spokesman Moses Carter confirmed the arrest of Cllr. Toe and others but said their actions were anti-peace.

"Those people were arrested because they were instigating violence. They encouraged their supporters to take away ballot boxes. We cannot allow this to happen

He said, a total of seven persons were arrested but no lady among them. They were taken to the city for causing electoral violence in the place. We cannot allow this to take place."

He did not say when they will be prosecuted.