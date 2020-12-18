Liberia: Who Takes Senate Pro-Tempore Seat?

18 December 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Mark N. Mengonfia

The debate as to who becomes the next Senate Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate has begun with many persons suggesting names of Lawmakers who they think can better run the affairs of the Senate; a place which is referred to in Liberia as "the House of elders."

Although Article 47 of the 1986 Constitution states "The senate shall elect every six years a President Pro Tempore who shall preside in the absence of the President of the Senate, and such other officer as shall ensure the proper functioning of the Senate" but names have started emerging to engage in a political battle for the seat of Senate Pro Tempore.

Grand Bassa Senator, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, Senators-elect, Edwin Melvin Snowe of Bomi County District one and James Emmanuel Nuquay of Margibi County and Abe Darius Dillon are names which discussions have been centered around in recent days.

Many Liberians have mixed views about who really takes on the position in the Liberian Senate as they do not want anyone who they said will be remote controlled by the ruling establishment [CDC].

The argument ensued following the announcement of results in the just ended Special Senatorial Elections [SSE] across the country which Liberians spoke with a loud voice as it relates to the governance of the nation.

One side of the argument by Liberians is that it will be prudent to allow what they called 'forceful and authoritative voice' to become the next Senate Pro Tempore; while others hold the views that one of the two former Speakers of the House of Representatives [Snowe and Nuquay] should take on the position.

David Johnson, a motorcyclist who transports between ELWA, Red-light and parts of Paynesville said "Edwin Snowe and Emmanuel Nuquay were Speakers during Ma-Ellen time right? I think they know the work good and can do what the Liberian people want and now what President Weah and his CDC lawmakers want."

In Johnson's view, one of the two have tasted how it feels to preside over members of the House of Representatives and have the experience of governing their colleagues.

On the other hand, Liberians believe that Grand Bassa County Senator, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence who is the presumed lone female Senator should serve in the space on grounds that she will know how to balance the discussion as a mother, but others think that if she serves in such position, she will be able to push her agenda and the agenda of women in Liberia.

Women groupings have taken the social media to start an early campaign for the long presumed female lawmaker at the Liberian Senate.

Another name that has surfaced in the discussion of a possible Senate Pro Tempore at the Liberian Senate is Abe Dillon whom others think is the option for the Senate Pro Tempore job.

"For some of us, we are in Monrovia, but we have voices in our villages so we will start lobbying with lawmakers from other counties to ensure that Dillon wins," Moses Kerkular said.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.