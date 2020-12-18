Mozambique: Potential Allies Are Losing Patience With Mozambique's Indecisiveness in Fighting Islamic State-Linked Terrorist Insurgency

analysis

Southern Africa and the wider international community are growing increasingly impatient as they wait for Mozambique to spell out a coherent, credible plan which others can support to help it fight an Islamic State-linked terrorist insurgency in its gas-rich northernmost province, Cabo Delgado.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) the European Union, France, the US, Portugal and possibly others have all offered Maputo support to combat the Ansar al-Sunna Wa Jamo (ASWJ) insurgents who swear allegiance to IS and are also known as Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP).

On Monday this week presidents Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe and Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, together with Tanzanian Deputy President Samia Suluhu visited Maputo for an urgent meeting with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi to try to establish just what he wants.

Official sources said the three leaders - who constitute the troika of SADC's security organ - made the trip to Maputo to consult Nyusi because he had failed to show up at a summit of the troika in Gaborone late last month, to discuss the regional response to the insurgency. Regional governments were dismayed by Nyusi's no-show as well as what they regarded as an inadequate...