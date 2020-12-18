Malawi: Minibus Increase Fares for Passengers After Fuel Hike

18 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Minibus operators have said they are raising passenger fares following Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera)'s dramatic adjustment of fuel prices by an average of 28 percent.

Mera announced the increase of fuel prices on Wednesday evening.

Minibus Owners Association of Malawi (Moam) acting national chairperson Felix Mbonekera Msiska said following the fuel price hike, the association is discussing with minibus operators to revise passenger fares.

He said they are consulting with some regional chapters to see "how best we can effect adjustment on our part."

Passenger Welfare Association (Pawa) has asked government to "step in and subsidise the commuter."

In a statement signed by board chairperson Leonard Chikadya, Mera increased the pump price of petrol 20.87 percent more from K690.50 per litre (l) to K834.60/l.

On the other hand, diesel--predominantly used for transporting goods in a country that heavily depends on road transport and currently being used to generate about 60 megawatts of the country's electricity--is up 24.31 percent from K664.80 to K826.40. Paraffin has jumped from K441.70 to K613.20, representing 38.83 percent hike.

Mera spokesperson Fitina Khonje attributed the increase to the rise in fuel landing costs and the depreciation of the kwacha by 3.37 percent since May this year.

The move is likely to push up the cost of other commodities.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

