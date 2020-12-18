Liberia: VP Taylor Wants NEC to Investigate Claims of Intimidation in Gbarpolu

The Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has expressed serious concern over claims of intimidation of one of leading female candidates, Madam BotoeKanneh, in the Senatorial election of Gbarpolu County.

The Vice President believes that females who muster the courage to aspire for national leadership positions should be protected and tactics of intimidation and harassment have no place in a civilize democracy.

Madam Howard-Taylor is therefore calling on the National Elections Commission (NEC) to act swiftly to ensure that the situation is amicably resolved. She also wants the Liberian National Police to do all in its power to ensure that Madam Kanneh is protected.

The Vice President has meanwhile welcome statement of solidarity by Women groups, civil society organizations, religious institutions, the media and the general public against the actions meted against Madam Kanneh which has the proclivity to dent our democratic credential and undermine the Nation's peace and security.-Press release