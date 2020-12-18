Liberia: Speaker Chambers Hails Liberians

17 December 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-for peaceful election

House Speaker Bhofal Chambers has extolled Liberians for peacefully participating in the just-ended special senatorial elections held in the country.

He thanked members of the 54th Legislature who saw faith in the democratic process and participated in the race.

Speaker Chambers believes outcome of the poll reflects will of the Liberian people and has called on all of the contestants to see themselves as champions of democracy.

According to a press release issued in Monrovia Thursday, Speaker Chambers said now that the elections are over, he is cognizant of the impact the process has made on the 54th Legislature, signaling the House of Representatives, which recorded several of its members expressing their interest for the Senate.

He congratulated all sitting Representatives of the Legislature who won senatorial seats in their respective counties, including those who did not get their people's mandate, for their participation.

He also welcomed the two Representatives-elect from Montserrado and Sinoe Counties, after the National Elections Commission officially pronounced them as winners.

At the same time, Chambers has congratulated Deputy Speaker Prince Moye, as senator-elect for Bong County, noting that Moye's victory has triggered a looming by-election to fill both the Deputy Speaker's post and the vacant created in Bong.

The House of Representatives standing rule#54.1, gives the Speaker the mandate to appoint or reappoint all chairpersons and co-chairpersons of all statutory and standing committees, including members of legislative delegations to international parliamentary bodies.

This authority of the Speaker coincides with the outcome of the special senatorial elections which witnessed the participation of 17 incumbent lawmakers from the House of Representatives.

