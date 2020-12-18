Liberia: President Weah Congratulates the State of Qatar on National Day Observance

President George Manneh Weah has sent a congratulatory message to His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar on the occasion marking the National Day of that country.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President George Manneh Weah extended heartfelt felicitations and warmest wishes to the Government and People of the State of Qatar on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia and in his own name.

He expressed confidence that as Liberians join their Qatari counterparts in observing this historic occasion, the bonds of friendship subsisting between both countries in the spirit of mutual cooperation and partnership will be strengthened for the enhancement of the two peoples' relations.

He also prayed that the Almighty Allah will continue to endow His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, with abundant wisdom, strength and good health as he leads his people to higher heights and prosperity.