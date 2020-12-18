Malawi: ACB Quizzes Muhara Over Corruption, Abuse of Office - in Court Today

18 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday said it spent three hours questioning ormer chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara over alleged corruption when he handed himself to the bureau in Lilongwe.

ACB issued a warrant of arrest to Muhara last week when it arrested former Cabinet minister Symon Vuwa Kaunda in connection with an alleged illegal sale of land belonging to the Department of Forestry in Kanjedza, Blantyr

Initially, the graft-busting body said Muhara had gone to United States of America but the former Chief Secretary, a Judge of the High Court of Malawi, said he was within Malawi and said he would hand himself over to ACB.

Muhara was questioned over the allocation of a 1.1-hectare plot to former Cabinet minister Charles Mchacha with 99- year lease effective July 2019 at a value of K30.5 million.

Mchacha was arrested already together with Ministry of Defence Principal Secretary Bright Kumwembwe on similar charges. The duo was granted bail last week

ACB director general Reyneck Matemba said after questioning Muhara, he was taken to Lilongwe police Station where he spent the night in cell.

"What I can say the charges relate to the issue of what used to be called Kanjeza Forest and the charges relate therefore to the reasons why we arrested Honourable Charles Mchacha, Honourable Vuwa Kaunda and Mr. Bright Kumwembe. That is all I what I can say for the time being," Matemba said.

According to Matemba, the State will formally charge Muhara today at the court and he would be accorded an opportunity to apply for bail.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.