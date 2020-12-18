Malawi: Kazako Launches Kasungu Community Radio Station, Cautions On Political Programs

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako has advised the management of the newly launched Kasungu community radio station to desist from airing political programs in order to promote unity in the district.

Kazako said this on Thursday when he was officially opened the radio which is to be set up in the district.

The minister said instead the station should enforce information sharing and enhance development activities around the district as well as the surrounding areas such as Jenda in Mzimba and Mponera in Dowa.

According to him, Kasungu is known with agricultural activities hence the radio should promote that.

Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) director general Henry Shamu appealed to Kasungu community radio station members of staff to adhere to and use broadcasting ethics to keep the radio alive, saying it would be unfortunate for MACRA officials to revoke the hard earned license.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Kaomba who is the board chair of the station hailed the initiative, saying the radio will help build coexistence between the communities of the district.

Kasungu community radio station manager Johnas Banda assured the minister and MACRA that the staff will stick to their profession.

Banda said the radio will help to educate the communities on the bad impact of rape, defilement and suicide cases which is increased in the district.

The community radio which is broadcasting at a 100 kilometer radius is the first radio station and will reach to over one million people.

A Radio Frequency, 89.0 FM was awarded in April 2016 after successfully set up and installation of the radio rooms.