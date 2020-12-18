Angola: Covid-19 - Angola With 77 New Infections, 72 Recoveries

17 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has recorded 77 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, with three dead and 72 patients recovered, the authorities announced Thursday evening in Luanda.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, of the cases above, 39 have been detected in the capital, Luanda, 11 in northern Cabinda, seven in northern Uige and four in Zaire (north).

Northern Malanje has recorded four infections, northeastern Lunda Norte and central Huambo have detected three each, while northeastern Lunda Sul, central Bié and southern Cunene have reported two infections each.

Delivering the daily Covid-19 update briefing, the official said the new patients are aged between two and 88 years, involving 51 males and 26 females.

He also said 72 patients have been recovered from the disease, 37 of which in central Benguela province, 14 in Luanda, 10 in Uíge, four in Lunda Norte, three in eastern Moxico and two in Malanje and Lunda Sul each. Their ages range from one to 67 years.

The dead are three Angolan nationals - two males - with ages from 13 to 88 years, resident in Zaire, Uíge and Luanda.

Angola's Covid-19 figures show 16, 484 positive cases, 382 deaths, 9,266 recoveries and 6,836 active patients.

