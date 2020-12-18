Nigeria: TETFund Proposes N8.5bn for Research in 2021

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has approved an increase in the national research fund to the tune of N8.5 billion in 2021 from N7.5 billion.

Chairman, TETFund Board of Trustees, Alhaji Kashim-Imam, disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, during a capacity building workshop for heads of the beneficiary institutions and staff of pioneer TETfund Centres of Excellence (TCoEs).

Imam also announced a total of N5 billion in special interventions to the University of Lagos which will be captured in the 2021 budget.

He said the intervention to UNILAG, which was on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari was also carried out at the University of Abuja in 2020.

"We gave special funding last year of N5 billion to the University of Abuja on the order of Mr President and since then we decided to make it an annual grant for institutions," he said.

While stressing the importance of research as a prerequisite for national development, he noted that no nation can develop without research. He, however, noted that research was a very delicate balance for TETFund as it is invisible, saying that as a politician, development is counted in terms of physical infrastructures such as raids, bridges, among others.

Imman also said the fund had to strike a balance of funding physical infrastructures on one side, and funding research on the other hand.

Speaking on the academic development programme of the fund, he said the list of scholars sponsored by TETFund for PhDs and masters was incredible, warning that if the country funds infrastructure without research and scholarships, the institutions would only be half fulfilled.

He announced that TETFund would add another 12 centres of excellence next year and allocate N1 billion to each. "Six state universities and six Polytechnics will be added to the centres of excellence next year, and 70 per cent of the funds will be for research funding," he said.

On his part, the executive secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, said the Fund centres of excellence project is, at the first instance, a zonal tertiary education project designed to promote specialisation among participating universities within the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM, Agriculture and Health areas, among others.

Bogoro said the project is geared towards addressing identified national development challenges, as well as strengthening the capacities of beneficiary universities to deliver high-quality training and applied research.

"Within the 5-year gestation period of the TCOE Project, we await success stories and manifest achievements that will stretch the limits of our expectations. "The R&D and innovation flame has been ignited in Nigeria, thanks to our modest efforts, but the future of this initiative and the possibility of the R&D flame developing into a raging inferno that transforms the research landscape in Nigeria rests squarely on your shoulders," he charged the centres.

The executive secretary noted that the workshop was to equipped participants with the information, knowledge and skills in administering the TETFund centres of excellence while reassuring the centres of the unwavering support of the fund to achieve the laudable objectives of the centres.

He urged them to ensure that the guidelines for the management of the centres were strictly adhered to, he noted that the guidelines as they will engender the success that will in due course, help to secure funds for them locally and internationally as the guidelines were crafted in line with globally acceptable standards.

He described universities as centres of research, stating that more should be invested into them as well as polytechnics and colleges of education.

He noted that next year, polytechnics will benefit in equal proportion with universities and subsequently colleges of education, he said universities must demonstrate academic leadership in grant writing and avoid complacency among.

Bogoro who also decried the poor quality of grant writing among Nigerian academics, stating that the fund has encountered grants that are not un-readable grant proposals submitted to it the R&D and innovation flame has been ignited in Nigeria, thanks to board's modest efforts, but said the future of this initiative and the possibility of the R&D flame developing into a raging inferno.

According to him, "In line with the great importance, we have ascribed to the Successful implementation of the TCoE initiative and arising from my deep personal conviction in the critical role these Centres

will play in facilitating Nigeria's leap into the knowledge economy paradigm.

"We have invited some of the best and most eminently qualified Academics, Researchers and Directors/Administrators of the World Bank-sponsored African Centres of Excellence to deliver this workshop.

"Having said that, every one of us today also has a big role to play in driving the advocacy for the institutionalisation of the R&D

culture in Nigeria. Not just through the establishment of Excellence, critical as they are in the innovation ecosystem.

"Thankfully today, our unrelenting and persistent struggle for the entrenchment of R&D in its rightful place among our national

imperatives have become fruitful as we have earned not only acknowledgement but also encouragement from Mr president and the

Honourable Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, both of whom, in their wisdom, have enthusiastically embraced the notion of R&D as a sine qua non for technological breakthrough and socio-economic development.

Speaking earlier, the director of R&D and TETFund Centres of Excellence, Salihu Bakare, said TETFund's international profile has risen significantly as other countries like Ghana and Tanzania have come to understudy it and implement their own versions back home.

Bakare said Nigerian universities must cease to be local universities, attract foreign students and compete favourably with any university in the world.

He said before Bogoro's appointment, no Nigerian university was ranked among the first 1000 universities in the world and less than 60 per cent of the university academics had PhDs.

He added that due to targeted interventions by the fund, the universities were now better ranked and more academics have PhDs.

He said one of the reasons the fund initiated the centres of excellence was to ensure that Nigeria is transformed into a knowledge-based economy.

According to him, it is until all Nigerian universities are transformed into centres of excellence that Nigeria can truly be

transformed into a knowledge-based economy.

He stressed the need for collaboration, noting that for the first time in the history of TETFund provision is being made for collaboration in the 2021 budget. "The approval and funding given by this

administration for the establishment of the TETFund Centres of Excellence are signposts pointing in the direction of a bright future

for R&D in Nigeria.

"It is hard to find a more compelling argument that Nigeria's path to technological breakthrough and self-reliance has well and truly been carved out, than the steady traction the crusade for R&D has been gaining. The establishment of these 12 new TETFund Centres of Excellence is conclusive evidence of that drive. I join the executive secretary in congratulating you on being selected as the pioneer beneficiaries of this inspiring initiative," he added.