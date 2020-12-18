Nigeria: Senate Passes 2021-2023 MTEF/FSP

The Senate yesterday passed the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP). This came shortly after the Thursday plenary was adjourned.

The passage of the 2021-2023 MTEF followed the consideration of a harmonised conference report of the Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives.

In his presentation, chairman of the Committee on Finance, Senator Olamilekan Solomon Adeola (APC - Lagos West), said the Conference Report of the Senate and House of Representatives was a harmonised position of both chambers upon examination of the differences contained in the 2021-2023 MTEF/FSP document.

According to the lawmaker, the Joint Committee of the two chambers after due deliberations gave the following recommendations: that Daily crude oil production be pegged at 1.86mbpd; Benchmark oil price at US$40 per barrel; Exchange rate at N379 to $1USD; Gross Domestic Growth (GDP) rate at 3 percent; inflation growth rate at 11.95 percent; and FGN retained revenue at N7.99 trillion.

In addition, total federal government proposed expenditure was pegged at N13.58 trillion; Fiscal deficit at N5.60 trillion; new borrowings N4.28 trillion (including foreign and domestic borrowing); statutory transfers at N484.4 billion; debt service N3.12 trillion; sinking fund N220 billion; pension, gratuities and retirees benefits N520.6 billion; total FGN expenditure N13.58 trillion; and total recurrent (Non-Debt) N5.66 trillion.

Personnel costs for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) was put at N3.05 trillion; capital expenditure (exclusive of transfers) at N3.58 trillion; special intervention (Recurrent) N350 billion; and special intervention (capital) - N20 billion.

Meanwhile, the Senate yesterday confirmed eight nominees to the Governing Council of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC).

The nominees were confirmed by the upper chamber after the consideration of a report of Committee on Power.

Those confirmed include: Hon Ityav Joseph Tarfa (Benue), Chairman; Mal. Abubakar Sadiq Ahmed Yelwa (Kebbi), Managing Director; Alh. Isa Ozi Salami (Kogi), Member; Engr. Taoheed Daud Toyin (Kwara), Member; Hon. Mikail Al-Amin Bmitosahi (Niger), Member; Dr. Saleh Mohammed Galadima Kanam (Plateau), Member; Engr. Aminu Mohamed Ganda (Sokoto), Member; and Chief (Barr.) Utum Ubi Eteng (Cross River), Member.

Chairman of the Committee, Gabriel Suswam (PDP - Benue North East), in his presentation, recalled that the nominations were made by President Muhammadu Buhari pursuant to Section 3(1) of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (Establishment) Act, 2018, as amended. He added that the Committee during screening of the nominees found them to be qualified and experienced to be appointed as Chairman, Managing Director and Members of the Governing Council of HYPADEC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Business Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The lawmaker, however, disclosed that the Committee received a petition against the Kogi and Kwara states nominees from "Concerned Stakeholders of HYPADEC Communities."

According to him, "After careful consideration of the petition, the Committee found it to be baseless and of no consequence to the confirmation of the nominees."

He added that, "also a letter of recommendation was received from His Royal Highness, the Oba of Jebba supporting the nomination of the Kwara State nominee.