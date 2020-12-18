Nigeria: Elder Anthony Akwarandu Nwadu for Burial Tomorrow

The Nwadu family of Ogbodi Umuoriloku Umuahia South, Abia State has announced the funeral arrangements of their beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Late Elder Anthony Akwarandu Nwadu who passed on to glory on August 22, 2020.

The deceased will be lying in state at his residence Anthony Nwandu's Compound, Ogbodi Umuoriloku Umuahia South, between 9.45-10.30am on Saturday December 19, 2020.

The burial service will commence at 11 am at Ogbodi Oriloku Community hall, Umuahia South.

Born on July 15, 1929 to Nwagwu and Nwugo Onuoha in Ogbodi Oriloku in present day Umuahia South LGA, Abia State, late Nwadu began his career in the Cameroons after secondary education with the UAC from where he moved back to Nigeria and Lagos in particular to join Dunlop Ind. in 1962.

He got married to Roseline Atulomah in December 1963 and had four children - Ijeoma, Obinna, Ud, Eze whom they successfully raised.

In 1983 Anthony retired from Dunlop after an illustrious career and ventured into business where he also succeeded.

He retired home (Umuoriloku) in 1999.

A community leader who contributed in no small way to the growth and progress of his community, he encouraged his wife to establish the first World Bank assisted integrated processing mill in his community.

Also an astute and practising Christian he propagated the gospel everywhere he could, beginning from his village.

A quintessential family man, he will be missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and many more whom he impacted in his lifetime.