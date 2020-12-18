Nigeria: Again, Govt, ASUU Meet Behind Closed Doors

Federal Government and the leadership of the striking University lecturers has held another round of negotiations over their lingering industrial action.

The meeting which took place behind closed doors at Conference Room of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on Thursday in Abuja, ended with no words from both sides on it's outcome.

Both parties after holding discussions for over three hours, left the venue of the meeting without uttering a word to anxious journalists who waited for the outcome.

Earlier, while welcoming the delegation of ASUU to the meeting, the Minister of Labour and Employment Senator Chris Ngige expresed the hope that the union will consider the plight of students that had suffered from the long closure of the universities.

He said that expectations were that ASUU will accept the offers made by government and agree to suspend their strike so that universities can reopen latest January.

In his remark, ASUU president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi also expressed optimism that the federal government will show understanding and consider the predicament of the lecturers and shift ground by paying them all salary arrears to date.