Nigeria: Again, Govt, ASUU Meet Behind Closed Doors

17 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Federal Government and the leadership of the striking University lecturers has held another round of negotiations over their lingering industrial action.

The meeting which took place behind closed doors at Conference Room of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment on Thursday in Abuja, ended with no words from both sides on it's outcome.

Both parties after holding discussions for over three hours, left the venue of the meeting without uttering a word to anxious journalists who waited for the outcome.

Earlier, while welcoming the delegation of ASUU to the meeting, the Minister of Labour and Employment Senator Chris Ngige expresed the hope that the union will consider the plight of students that had suffered from the long closure of the universities.

He said that expectations were that ASUU will accept the offers made by government and agree to suspend their strike so that universities can reopen latest January.

In his remark, ASUU president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi also expressed optimism that the federal government will show understanding and consider the predicament of the lecturers and shift ground by paying them all salary arrears to date.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.