Liberia: Govt to Conduct Four By-Elections

Monrovia — Now that the dust is gradually settling, it has become clear that the Government of Liberia has a Herculean task of raising extra money for by-elections in four counties. This is due to the election of four members of the House of Representatives who go elected to the senate as per the National Election Commission record so far.

The by-elections will be held in Senjeh District, Bomi County because the county elected Edwin Snowe to the Senate. Bong County District #2 will have a by-election for due to the election of Prince Moye to the Senate. Also, in Nimba County, Representative Jeremiah Koung has left a vacant seat in District #1. While in Grand Gedeh County, NEC will have to conduct to find a replacement for Representative Zoe-Emmanuel Pennue.

This is coming when the government is faced with a huge task of underwriting the cost of the just-ended Special Senatorial Mid-term election. According to reports, the Government of Liberia is yet to provide the remaining money of a reduced US$13 million budget for the just ended electoral process.

Many who spoke against electing a sitting lawmaker argued that budget for these expected by-elections could be used to fund several government projects in around the country. It could be used to support government road construction, Health system revitalization and provision of quality education for Liberians.

When Madam Davidetta Brown-Lansannah took over the NEC from its former chair Jerome Korkoyah, she reduced the previously submitted US$17.8 million budget for the December 8 polls to US$13.5 million, a reduction of 27 percent. That move was praised by both the government and the international development partners.