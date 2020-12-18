Liberia: Civil Society's to Make More Inputs in Liberia's Climate Pledges

Monrovia — Civil society organizations (CSOs) will make more inputs into Liberia's revision of its commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement to cut down carbon emission by 15 percent by 2030.

CSOs, predominantly from the forestry sector, made limited inputs in the country's plan--known as the nationally determined contributions (NDC)--at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference. With the country preparing to submit a revised NDC to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) by mid next year, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and CSOs are working to ensure the latter's participation in that process.

"We are happy that EPA and its partners can be open this to be a completely inclusive and collaborative process," said Jonathan Yiah of the Sustainable Development Institute (SDI) at a workshop on Wednesday in Paynesville to ready civil society actors for the revision. "We are happy to be here that we will learn more about the development of the NDC and how civil society can contribute further also and be a part of the process." The workshop was a collaboration among EPA, SDI and the Foundation for Community Initiatives (FCI).

Randa Moore, a consultant with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), one of the supporters of Liberia's revision process, welcomed the involvement of a more inclusive NDC revision process. "We believe that CSOs have a vital role to play in driving NDC process, including implementation, considering that the NDC relates to livelihood, the economic sector that is important for the country," she told the opening of the workshop.

Liberia should have submitted its NDC by now but has not--like many other countries--due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is was one of 196 parties that pledged to reduce global carbon emission to two or preferably 1.5 degrees Celsius.