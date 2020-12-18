Liberia: Referendum Marred By Huge Number of Invalid Votes - Fails to Attain Constitutional Two-Thirds of Registered Voters Votes

Monrovia — The 'YES' votes in the eight-proposition referendum is leading the 'NO' votes but the entire process is marred by the astronomical number of invalid votes being counted.

The invalid votes, FrontPageAfrica has gathered, account for over 60 percent of the total votes in the referendum.

In Grand Cape Mount County for example, the total VALID votes for all propositions (YES and NO votes combined) is 60,764 while the total number of INVALID votes for all propositions is 141,256.

Total VALID votes for all proposition in Grand Bassa County is 50,943 while INVALID votes for all propositions is 76,390.

For Bong County, total VALID votes for all propositions is 194,369 against 403,275 total INVALID votes.

In Rivergee County, the total VALID votes for all propositions is 26,957 and INVALID votes is 85,552.

And so is the trend in all the 15 counties.

The Referendum was conducted against several red flags for the need for proper education on all eight propositions for at least a year as required by the Constitution.

The propositions for the referendum are reduction in the tenure of representatives, shorten time for NEC to hear complaints, reduction of term of senators, dual citizenship, reduction in the term of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, reduction of the term of President and Vice President, reduction of the term of office of the office of President pro-tempore, change in the date of elections.

Calculation of Referendum Results

Section 4A.4 of the Elections Law, under Referendum results states:

"The fraction of two thirds (2/3) required for approval of a question in a referendum is calculated by dividing the number of valid votes cast in approval of the question by the total number of the valid votes cast on the question".

In an update released by the National Elections Commission, it referenced September 2011 opinion by the Supreme Court that invalid votes shall not be included in the sum of total votes.

Therefore, the total valid votes is calculated by adding the 'Yes' votes to the 'No' votes. Of this sum, the NEC would ascertain whether the 'yes' votes on each proposition reach two-thirds requirement for approval. If they do, the proposition is approved. If not, the proposition is rejected.

And because the proposition is a national election, the 'yes' and 'no' votes from the 15 counties (on each proposition) must be added together to determine whether the yes votes reach two-thirds requirement for approval. This process is done for each of the proposition.

The National Elections Commission reported that reported 2,476,356 registered voters of which two-thirds would 1,650,904.