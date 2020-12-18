Liberia: Reporters Without Borders Urges Liberian Authorities to Investigate Threats Against Journalists

18 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

A dozen cases of bullying and death threats against journalists have been recorded in Liberia since October. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the authorities to actively investigate these infringements of freedom of the press.

The most recent case concerned an attack in early December on the journalist Obediah Johnson, who works for the country's leading investigative newspaper Front Page Africa. He was investigating the bussing of voters from the Monrovia district of Brewerville to another area organized by candidates in the mid-term Senate elections on 8 December when he was chased by a group from among the thousands about to board the buses.

The group had noticed that they were being filmed live on Facebook and tried to attack the journalist, forcing him to stop filming.

In the past two months, at least nine journalists have received death threats. Among them was radio talk show host T-Max Jlateh, whom associates of the government had in their sights. He hosts the popular talk show 50-50 on the radio station Sky FM, which he heads. The programme, which highlights the ills of Liberian society, is disliked by the ruling party.

