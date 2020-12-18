Liberia: Bong County Technical Community College to Put Out 22 Grads Since Its Establishment in 2010

Gbarnga — Ten years into its establishment, the Bong County Technical College will on Saturday, December 19 graduate its first batch of students.

The college will dole out 22 students from two of the six departments - 16 will obtain degrees in Agriculture, while six in Secondary Education.

"The graduation will be historic as our college gets prepared to dole a set of graduands," Dr. Roland C. Massaquoi, president of the college said.

Since its establishment, the university lost two semesters to Ebola in 2014 and two semesters Covid-19. Also, series of protests from students of the university over the slow pace of the college facility also resulted to the disruption of classes for two semesters.

Dr. Massaquoi during a press conference this week said the university will graduate students on a regular basis once they have completed their required courses offered.