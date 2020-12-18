Liberia: Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change Grand Cape Mount Senatorial Candidate Goes Down in History As the Shortest Serving Senator

18 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Senator Victor Watson sat right in plain sight giving no clue to the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) that he was the "vacation senator" they were referring to when they promised to make Senator Abraham Darius Dillon a short-term lawmaker.

On many occasions, partisans of the CDC, including the leadership of the party, promised to make Senator Dillon a one-year Senator and that he would go down in history as the shortest-serving Senator in Liberia. Little did they know that their own Senator Watson of Grand Cape Mount was preparing to break such unwanted record.

Considered as one of the youngest Senators, Watson was certificated by the National Elections Commission (NEC) on November 18, 2019 as Grand Cape Mount senator, a little over two months after Senator Darius Dillon was became a lawmaker.

In his effort to reclaim the position, he was beaten by the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Simeon Boima Taylor by 10,562 votes, constituting 34.98 percent to 8,935, constituting 29.6 percent of the total valid vote cast. Watson got the support of the ruling CDC and was one of those few candidates President George Weah traveled out of the capital to campaign for.

Watson had replaced the late Senator Edward Dagoseh, former chair of the Senate who died on June 1, 2019 at a hospital in Monrovia of cancer.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.