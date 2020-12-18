Africa: Christine Mosha Aka Seven's Journey to Sony Africa's Top Job

This week, Sony Music Africa announced that it had appointed Christine Mosha - a.k.a. 'Seven' - "to lead Marketing and Artiste Development in the East African region."

She will now be tasked with the global entertainment conglomerate's interests in some 14 countries in the Eastern African region.

With her base in Tanzania, Seven - who becomes one of the first top female music executives in the region - will also be in charge of Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

Other countries are DRC, Burundi, Eritrea, Djibouti, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Somalia, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The news reverberated across the region and was one of the most trending issues especially the fact that Sony had chosen Tanzania as the new hub for East Africa's music with specific emphasis on developing the company's roaster of local talents.

Her appointment comes barely days after one of her charges, Ommy Dimpoz, signed a deal with Sony Music Africa - and immediately went on to release his first single off his upcoming album