Africa: Christine Mosha Aka Seven's Journey to Sony Africa's Top Job

18 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Paul Owere

This week, Sony Music Africa announced that it had appointed Christine Mosha - a.k.a. 'Seven' - "to lead Marketing and Artiste Development in the East African region."

She will now be tasked with the global entertainment conglomerate's interests in some 14 countries in the Eastern African region.

With her base in Tanzania, Seven - who becomes one of the first top female music executives in the region - will also be in charge of Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

Other countries are DRC, Burundi, Eritrea, Djibouti, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Somalia, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The news reverberated across the region and was one of the most trending issues especially the fact that Sony had chosen Tanzania as the new hub for East Africa's music with specific emphasis on developing the company's roaster of local talents.

Her appointment comes barely days after one of her charges, Ommy Dimpoz, signed a deal with Sony Music Africa - and immediately went on to release his first single off his upcoming album

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.