Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Openly Professes Love for Ex-Wife Zari Hassan - 'Roho Ya Mimi'

Diamond shared a video of Zari and Tiffah dancing to his new song 'Waah,' and revealed how much he loves the two. His confession came barely three months after Zari visited Tanzania where they spent time together alongside their son and daughter. Some people felt Diamond crossed the line by calling Zari his 'heart!'

There has always been this 'stereotype' that parents do not really break up; they only take breaks.

Well, it could be wrong or correct... But Diamond Platnumz recently proved the latter to be the case after openly professing his love and affection for ex-wife Zari Hassan. The singer recently confirmed on his Instagram account that he still has room in his heart for the Ugandan socialite years after they parted ways.

Diamond recently released a mega-hit song dubbed Waah, and featuring Koffi Olomide.

The song is still trending, and many of his fans have been sending him videos of themselves dancing to Waah as they joined an online challenge for the same.

On Tuesday, December 15, Diamond shared a video of his ex-wife Zari and their daughter Tiffah jamming to Waah in their kitchen in South Africa. Tiffah can be seen working on something on the kitchen counter as her mother shook her leg to Diamond's Waah. The video touched the musician who could not help but express his true feelings by revealing how much he loves and values them. Diamond clearly proclaimed that Zari and Tiffah are his very being, 'Roho ya Mimi,' meaning he loves them to the core.

Many of his fans were impressed - and camped on the comments section to pamper the two with affection. His critics, however, wondered why he was publicly confessing love to his ex-lover, terming it a wrong move.

Diamond's romantic move came barely three months after Zari, Tiffah and their son Nillan visited the singer in Tanzania. Following hints that the children were to visit Tanzania, people didn't think Zari would tag along. But she did - leaving unanswered questions. People thought she should have sent their kids to Tanzania with a chaperon, not come along herself. Others insinuated that the two were warming up for a reunion - judging by the many cute family photos they took during the visit to Tanzania.