South Africa: Compulsory Covid-19 Vaccinations Could Pose a Legal Conundrum

opinion

There are a number of grounds on which certain groups might object to compulsory vaccination. These range from libertarian objections, to ones over the safety of the vaccine. This again raises the classical debate between individual rights and those of society as a collective.

The news of a potential vaccine for the Covid-19 virus is welcomed. A question which arises is whether, in legal systems around the world, such a vaccine can be made compulsory for all persons, that is, whether people can be compelled to take the vaccine regardless of their consent or objection.

The purpose here is not to examine the scientific merits of any objection to the vaccine, but rather to examine the legal issue as to whether a compulsory vaccination programme is lawful or not, focusing on the South African legal position under our Constitution. It would be interesting to ask the same legal question with respect to other countries' legal systems, but that is beyond the scope of this article.

There are a number of grounds on which certain groups of persons might object to compulsory vaccination. These range from libertarian objections, to ones founded on concern over the safety of the vaccine. The circumstances...