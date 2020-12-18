South Africa: Community Health Workers Are Crucial to the Recovery From Covid-19 Disruptions to Health Services

analysis

South Africa is estimated to have a workforce of about 60,000 community health workers, who if properly supported, adequately trained and sufficiently and consistently paid, could play a critical role in helping us regain the lost ground in maternal, child and chronic care outcomes that we now grapple with due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

In November, community health workers (CHWs) affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union went on strike in Port Elizabeth, demanding to be employed by the National Department of Health. Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize received their demands and acknowledged the issue, saying "it needs a whole discussion on policy".

That a workforce that has played a critical role in the fight against Covid-19, going door to door to screen households for the deadly virus at great personal risk to themselves, has to go on strike simply to be recognised as employees of the Health Department, illustrates how these foot soldiers continue to be undervalued by our health system.

The stipends they receive are wholly inadequate - the minimum wage of R3,600 a month for eight hours a day of work. And yet despite years of poor support, difficult working conditions and...