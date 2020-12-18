South Africa: Community Health Workers Are Crucial to the Recovery From Covid-19 Disruptions to Health Services

17 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ofentse Mboweni

South Africa is estimated to have a workforce of about 60,000 community health workers, who if properly supported, adequately trained and sufficiently and consistently paid, could play a critical role in helping us regain the lost ground in maternal, child and chronic care outcomes that we now grapple with due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

In November, community health workers (CHWs) affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union went on strike in Port Elizabeth, demanding to be employed by the National Department of Health. Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize received their demands and acknowledged the issue, saying "it needs a whole discussion on policy".

That a workforce that has played a critical role in the fight against Covid-19, going door to door to screen households for the deadly virus at great personal risk to themselves, has to go on strike simply to be recognised as employees of the Health Department, illustrates how these foot soldiers continue to be undervalued by our health system.

The stipends they receive are wholly inadequate - the minimum wage of R3,600 a month for eight hours a day of work. And yet despite years of poor support, difficult working conditions and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.