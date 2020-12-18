South Africa: Prohibition and Pandemic At the Cape of Good Hope

18 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bianca Coleman

'The Roaring Twenties are back!' we cried in unison on this day in 2019, gleefully ignoring that 1920 was the year the US introduced Prohibition. That lasted until 1933. Where are we now?

The 1920s was a period in America which saw the sale and consumption of liquor rise instead of ceasing, and put organised crime firmly on the map. Destined to repeat the mistakes of the past until lessons are learned, the same thing happened in South Africa during national lockdown which began on 27 March 2020. While some bemoaned not being able to buy alcohol, there was a thriving black market for those in the know.

Recalling that now, it's almost cute how naïve we were. Three weeks? Ag, that's nothing. We can do it.

It feels like life barely existed before March, but it did. Memory does not serve, but thanks to modern technology and saved documents, I can recap those glorious three months from another lifetime.

In January, Luke Dale Roberts hosted a luncheon at The Test Kitchen, with his mentors Kevin Hopgood and Graham Garrett, who flew in from New Zealand and the UK respectively. In February, I interviewed Prue Leith, who was in South...

