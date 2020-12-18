Ethiopia: Humanitarian Access to Tigray - Minister for Africa Statement

17 December 2020
PR Newswire (New York)
press release

London — Minister for Africa James Duddridge has called for unfettered humanitarian access to Tigray.

Minister for Africa James Duddridge said:

"The UK remains deeply concerned about the situation in Tigray, following reports of continued violence, ethnic discrimination and dire shortages of food, water, fuel and cash.

"People across the region will face further suffering, if the ongoing challenges humanitarian agencies have accessing Tigray do not improve.

"We have repeatedly called on all parties involved to urgently allow unfettered access and for the independent investigation of alleged violations of human rights"

SOURCE UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office

Read the original article on PR Newswire.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: PR Newswire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.