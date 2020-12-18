Ethiopia: Humanitarian Access to Tigray - Minister for Africa Statement

press release

London — Minister for Africa James Duddridge has called for unfettered humanitarian access to Tigray.

Minister for Africa James Duddridge said:

"The UK remains deeply concerned about the situation in Tigray, following reports of continued violence, ethnic discrimination and dire shortages of food, water, fuel and cash.

"People across the region will face further suffering, if the ongoing challenges humanitarian agencies have accessing Tigray do not improve.

"We have repeatedly called on all parties involved to urgently allow unfettered access and for the independent investigation of alleged violations of human rights"

SOURCE UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office