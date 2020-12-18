Nigeria: Niger Auto Crash - 6 Die, 4 Injured - FRSC

18 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Niger Sector Command, has confirmed the death of six persons in an accident that occurred on Bida/Kutigi road on Thursday.

Mr Joel Dagwa, the state's Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that four other persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said that the lone accident, which occurred at about 15.20 hours at Jifan village along Bida-Mokwa Highway in Bida Local Government Area, involved a bus with registration number JJJ 132 XV.

"Twelve people were involved in the mishap; six were killed, four sustained injuries and were taken to General Hospital Kutigi.

"The corpses were given to their relatives for burial," Dagwa told NAN.

He explained that the bus took off from Bida, heading towards Kutigi when the accident occurred.

The sector commander blamed the accident on speed violation leading to loss of control.

He advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid crashes.

The sector commander said that the corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving.

