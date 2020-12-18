Nigeria: Immigration Service Complies With Buhari's Directive On Borders' Reopening - Official

18 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The land borders were sealed on August 20, 2019.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has complied with the federal government's directive on re-opening of land borders in the country.

This is contained in a statement signed by the NIS Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, and issued on Friday in Abuja.

"In compliance with the directive of the federal government, the following four land borders have been re-opened," the statement said.

It listed the borders as Seme in South-West, Illela in the North-West, Maigatari in the North-West and North-East and Mfum, South-South respectively.

It said that the borders were immediately re-opened in the first phase, since the closure of land borders on August 20, 2019.

According to the statement, the Comptroller General of NIS had also directed the head of the service formation at these borders posts to comply and remove restrictions of human movement.

It said that the head of the service formation at these borders must avoid unethical practices and unprofessional conducts.

It added that all persons entering or exiting the country must hold a valid travel document as prescribed in the immigration Act 2015 and to observe COVID-19 protocols.

The service enjoined travellers in the statement to pass through only these four designated authorised borders posts pending the re-opening of others. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
South Africa Desperate to Save Its Floundering National Carrier

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.