Nigeria: Minister Orders Cancellation of NIN Retrieval Charges

18 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

"Nigerians, subscribers and applicants can access the service using the *346# code for their NIN retrieval at no charge."

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to remove the N20 fee imposed on subscribers for NIN retrieval requests.

Mr Pantami said this in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Uwa Suleiman, on Friday in Abuja.

The minister's directive, which the spokesperson said took immediate effect, was an intervention aimed at making the process easier and affordable.

He said that the Executive Vice-Chairman of NCC and the Director-General of NIMC, informed him in a letter conveying the implementation of the directive, that the relevant authorities had met and negotiated a waiver with the Mobile Network Operators in that regard.

"By this waiver, all Nigerians, subscribers and applicants can access the service using the *346# code for their NIN retrieval at no charge for the duration of the NIN/SIM Card integration exercise," he said.

The Federal Government had earlier directed that National Identification Numbers (NIN) be integrated with SIMs for security purposes.

The Minister appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders and encouraged them to continue sacrificing more for national interest. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.