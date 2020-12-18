Nigeria: INEC Excludes APC From Niger Federal Constituency Re-Run Election

Three parties will field candidates for the February 6, 2021 election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed February 6, 2021 for the rerun of the election for Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger State.

The spokesperson of INEC, Festus Okoye, in a statement on Thursday, said only three candidates would run in the poll. They are those of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

INEC said the re-run election followed the Court of Appeal affirmation of the election petition tribunal's nullification of Kasimu Danjuma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the seat from a March 4 bye-election.

The Election Petitions Tribunal in its judgement delivered on September 12 disqualified Mr Danjuma and nullified his election.

On November 17, the Court of Appeal affirmed the judgement of the tribunal and ordered INEC to conduct a re-run election within 90 days from the date of the judgment.

In the statement, Mr Okoye said the fresh nomination of candidates would not be allowed in a court-ordered re-run election.

He also noted that Mr Danjuma's election was nullified on the ground that he submitted forged documents to INEC and had nothing to do with any infraction by the electoral commission.