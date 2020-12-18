Namibia: De Beers Ends Year On a Good Note

18 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

AMIDST a global pandemic, a drying up luxury customer base and lockdown-imposed shopping restrictions - De Beers sold N$40,4 billion worth of diamonds this year.

This follows an additional N$6,5 billion revenue flow during its last sale cycle for the year.

This last cycle even performed better than the N$6,3 billion earned during the same period last year.

Reacting to the sales figures, the company's chief executive officer, Bruce Cleaver, said the positive consumer demand for diamond jewellery as the holiday season approaches is supporting the continuation of retail orders for polished diamonds from the industry's midstream sector.

It was because of this that there was a steady demand for diamonds for the final sales cycle of the year, he said.

Cleaver, however, cautioned that, prudence still needs to be exercised.

"While the diamond industry ends the year on a positive note, we must recognise the risks that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic presents to sector recovery both for the rest of this year and as we head into 2021," he said.

The hiked sales were despite De Beers reportedly increasing prices for the first time since the dawning of Covid-19 by some 2% to 3%, according to a business insider report.

Sometime in August, Reuters reported that De Beers had cut its prices by around 10%, after a near collapse in demand for diamonds as a result of significantly pressed customers.

By September, sales were up again and not all hope was lost with sales improving significantly in line with eased Covid-19 restrictions globally.

July, the company's sixth cycle, had only brought in diamond sales worth a mere N$1,9 billion, bringing sales value year-to-date to N$23,2 billion.

It took about five months to earn almost N$17 billion to bring the total earned to date to N$40 billion.

Mid-year, Cleaver was not so confident about such a recovery, saying all indicators then showed that it would take some time to get back to pre-Covid-19 levels of demand, but it appears, the market bounced back faster than expected.

In Namibia and Botswana diamond mining and sales are a significant contribution to both gross domestic product and government revenue, respectively. A growth in sales for De Beers is good for the two governments.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Lasarus_A

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Warns Mozambique Conflict Could Spill Into SADC Region
Time to Consider Talks With Boko Haram?
Netflix Adds Zimbabwean Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its Board

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.