Namibia: De Beers Ends Year On a Good Note

AMIDST a global pandemic, a drying up luxury customer base and lockdown-imposed shopping restrictions - De Beers sold N$40,4 billion worth of diamonds this year.

This follows an additional N$6,5 billion revenue flow during its last sale cycle for the year.

This last cycle even performed better than the N$6,3 billion earned during the same period last year.

Reacting to the sales figures, the company's chief executive officer, Bruce Cleaver, said the positive consumer demand for diamond jewellery as the holiday season approaches is supporting the continuation of retail orders for polished diamonds from the industry's midstream sector.

It was because of this that there was a steady demand for diamonds for the final sales cycle of the year, he said.

Cleaver, however, cautioned that, prudence still needs to be exercised.

"While the diamond industry ends the year on a positive note, we must recognise the risks that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic presents to sector recovery both for the rest of this year and as we head into 2021," he said.

The hiked sales were despite De Beers reportedly increasing prices for the first time since the dawning of Covid-19 by some 2% to 3%, according to a business insider report.

Sometime in August, Reuters reported that De Beers had cut its prices by around 10%, after a near collapse in demand for diamonds as a result of significantly pressed customers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Company Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

By September, sales were up again and not all hope was lost with sales improving significantly in line with eased Covid-19 restrictions globally.

July, the company's sixth cycle, had only brought in diamond sales worth a mere N$1,9 billion, bringing sales value year-to-date to N$23,2 billion.

It took about five months to earn almost N$17 billion to bring the total earned to date to N$40 billion.

Mid-year, Cleaver was not so confident about such a recovery, saying all indicators then showed that it would take some time to get back to pre-Covid-19 levels of demand, but it appears, the market bounced back faster than expected.

In Namibia and Botswana diamond mining and sales are a significant contribution to both gross domestic product and government revenue, respectively. A growth in sales for De Beers is good for the two governments.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Lasarus_A