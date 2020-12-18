Zimbabwe: Con Artist Delivers Farm Owner Double Blow

Police in Mvurwi are hunting for a man who looted three tonnes of maize, fertilisers, tools and clothes worth over US$3 000 from a local plot where he was co-habiting with the daughter of the land owner who is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

To add insult to injury, Parson Tumbare, had impregnated the daughter of the plot owner before he allegedly made off with the items on Monday.

Tumbare, who allegedly masqueraded as a former Bulawayo-based police officer, is said to have started co-habiting with Tariro Shito on the plot early this year.

Tariro is daughter to Mr Weston Shito, who was one of 34 farmers to benefit from the sub-division of Mvurwi Pembi Junction Farm under the A1 resettlement model. Mr Shito was allocated Plot 27 on the former Holland Farm.

It is said Tariro travelled to Harare on Monday for a routine medical check-up as she is seven months pregnant and was nearing delivery.

Tumbare took advantage of his girlfriend's absence to loot the goods before disappearing.

Tariro reported the matter to police when she got back home to find the goods and Tumbare missing.

"I am devastated because Tumbare was Tariro's live-in boyfriend. He got her pregnant and she is almost due for delivery.

"This guy hatched a plan to steal and executed his mission when Tariro had gone to Harare for a check-up," said a family member.

Mvurwi police confirmed receiving the report, saying investigations were underway.

Tumbare is said to have earlier stolen maize from his parent's nearby plot but they chose not to report him to police.