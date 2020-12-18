Kenya: Tragic End for Referee, 72, With Football Passion

What was to be an exciting football tournament turned tragic when a referee died after being attacked by a spectator during a match in Kisii County two weeks ago.

Mr John Chang'aa Okwoyo, 72, was officiating a match between Ichuni Junior and Aspire FC at Gesabakwa playground when he was roughed up.

Ten teams had contributed Sh2,000 each for the local tournament.

Mr Okwoyo, a retired primary school teacher, was to be paid Sh600 after the event.

During the match, a man confronted the father of 10 and punched him in the face over a contested decision.

The referee's son, Frank Okwoyo, who was among the spectators, said the person who attacked his father was not playing for any of the teams in the pitch.

Large gatherings

"He plays for another team. The match had gone on for 70 minutes when the incident happened. The person who hit my father plays for Ichuni Senior FC, which was not involved in a match that day. He was cheering Ichuni Junior FC," Frank told the Nation yesterday.

He added that the tournament had not been approved by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

County FKF secretary Evans Mageka urged sports enthusiasts to follow the right procedures when organising such tournaments.

Local tournaments and friendly matches are going on in Kisii, despite the government banning large gatherings in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Ichuni Junior FC was leading 1-0 at half-time but the match went into a tie when Aspire FC was awarded a penalty.

The decision, Frank said, infuriated the 27-year-old man who punched the assistant referee.

He accused Okwoyo of making a wrong call in awarding the penalty to Aspire FC.

The centre referee to immediately stopped the match.

At first, spectators and authorities thought Mr Okwoyo was slightly injured.

After being stretchered to hospital, doctors found out that he had serious head injuries and pronounced him dead.

"He loved football and we never thought this was would happen. Football was my father's passion," Frank, a presenter at an FM radio station in Kisii, said.

The family has accused police of doing little to apprehend the attacker.

Frank said officers at Ibacho police station are colluding with the suspect's family to cover up the matter.

He said the man was arrested soon after the incident but freed without being charged.

Gesabakwa residents say the man often makes brief appearances in the village and roams freely with his friends.

They have appealed to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to ensure the man is arrested.

Contacted, Kisii County Police Commander Jebel Munene said officers are following crucial leads that will lead to the arrest of the attacker.

Nyaribari Masaba Constituency

"We are doing everything possible to ensure he is in custody. The man escaped after the incident but we will get him. He will be charged with assault," the police boss told the Nation.

A postmortem on Okwoyo's body was carried out yesterday.

He will be buried at his Nyaibisa village home, Nyaribari Masaba Constituency, today.

Frank and the rest of the Okwoyo family say local police may not be of much help in the quest for justice.

The incident mirrors another in August in which Shabana FC defender Evans Obutu died after sustaining an injury during a friendly match.

Obutu was featuring for Town Warriors FC, which was playing Patarion FC.

He collided with the Warriors FC goalkeeper, suffering a serious stomach injury.

Obutu died while being treated at Nyangena Hospital.

