Namibia: Unam Medical Students Boycott Exams

MORE than 80 medical students at the University of Namibia's Hage Geingob campus boycotted examinations this week after 11 of them tested positive for Covid-19.

On Wednesday, health minister Kalumbi Shangula confirmed that 11 students from this group tested positive, while The Namibian is informed that one of them was rushed to the hospital this week.

The boycott has forced the university to postpone the exams following pressure from the students to do so after the institution initially informed them the exams will go ahead as planned.

In an internal memo yesterday seen by The Namibian, associate dean at Hage Geingob campus, professor Filemon Amaambo said examinations had been postponed to 25-26 January next year due to ongoing Covid-19-related challenges.

The students, who are in their fifth year, are doing their practice at Oshakati and Onandjokwe hospitals in Oshana and Oshikoto regions, respectively. The students said they refused to write three examinations that were scheduled for Wednesday, yesterday and today.

Fears about sitting for the exams were sparked after a student in the group tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The students alleged that their coordinator, Jacob Sheehama, who is the director of the Unam Oshakati campus, had kept this a secret.

"We have taken it upon ourselves that we are not going to sit for exams until we are confirmed negative. It's a standard practice, we are worried about being in contact with sick people," one of the students, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

The Namibian confirmed with five students on Wednesday that none of them had written exams.

The source further stated that the students who tested positive are in isolation.

One of the students who tested positive was allegedly in contact with other students since they live in the same hostel, sharing the same bathroom and kitchen.

Students claim the hostel has not been disinfected.

A student said they had been informed by a security guard at the examination centre that one of them had tested positive, while Sheehamba had not addressed their questions on the matter because "he wanted to avoid panic."

Contacted for comment, Sheehama insisted that The Namibian speaks to Unam spokesperson John Haufiku.

Haufiku's number was not reachable.

The students also told The Namibian that one of them was rushed to hospital on Tuesday night, while about 30 students allegedly showed symptoms of the virus.

Namibia National Students Organisation secretary for education Malcolm Kambanzera said the student body was aware of the situation the students face.

He added that the student organisation had written to the vice chancellor's office, highlighting the fact that the students are at risk of infecting each other, staff members and parents and guardians but had not received a response.

"This, we found insensitive towards the students," Kambanzera noted.

Health executive director Ben Nangobe said he does not understand why Unam wanted to force students to write exams in a situation where their health is compromised.

"They are the ones training our future doctors and we expect them to do the right thing. Those affected should exercise their rights within the ambit of the law," he said. He stated that the health of the students comes first.

SIMILAR FEARS AT NUST

Meanwhile, students at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) who are also writing exams were anxious about the number of Covid-19 cases going up, but the examinations went ahead as planned.

The university's spokesperson, Kuda Brandt, said the institution recorded five new cases of Covid-19 yesterday of which three are students and two staff members from the department of information and vocational education and training.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Another 16 cases were reported on Monday," she said.

She further said Nust has 51 cumulative confirmed cases with 26 cumulative recoveries and 25 active cases.

Asked why the university does not allow students to write exams online, she said students would use that opportunity to cheat.

"We are not punishing the students, we want to ensure they get quality education and they will leave the university with qualifications they are proud of," Brandt said.

Approached on the matter, higher education minister Itah Kandjii-Murangi said she would follow up the matter with tertiary institutions.

"All those things will require me to engage the various institutions and be cognisant of the risks the students are facing. Just let me get in touch," she said.