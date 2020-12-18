Namibia: Man Killed in Aircraft Crash

ONE person died and was burnt beyond recognition while the other suffered severe injuries after a gyrocopter they were flying in crashed on the Windhoek-Hosea Kutako International Airport road yesterday and burst into flames.

The crash survivor was the pilot. He has been admitted in a Windhoek hospital in critical condition.

The director of aircraft accident investigations in the Ministry of Works and Transport, Magnus Abraham, confirmed the death to The Namibian at the scene yesterday.

He said the small aircraft, which was carrying two passengers, took off from Eros airport en route to Heja Lodge but crashed on the highway at 14h12.

The road had to be closed off because the aircraft was still burning.

Abraham said investigations to determine the cause of the accident are under way but added that the pilot did not send a distress call.

He said they are not sure whether the aircraft had mechanical problems, but are working to get the information.

"For now what I can say is that it looks like the plane was flying too low and flew into a power line. We are working to establish why the pilot was flying so low. There was a power outage and NamPower is working on it," he added.

Abrahams could not identify the pilot and passenger amid ongoing investigations.

This is the second time a plane has crashed this year. In July, pilot and former rally driver and businessman Jaco van Dyk and his three children narrowly escaped death in a helicopter crash outside Windhoek. Van Dyk had to be cut out of the wreck.

His children sustained fractures and were rushed to hospital.