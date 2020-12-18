Ghana: Despite Hard Times, Firms Should Stay the CSR Cause

Corporate social responsibility and investment (CSR/I) has grown to become an intrinsic part of many companies across the globe. In the past, all that mattered for businesses was sales and profit maximisation.

Consequently, this disposition has changed with the realisation that businesses are part of an ecosystem and operate within a network of stakeholders including; employees, suppliers, customers (geographical and local communities), partners, distributors and government among others.

As a result of this ecosystem, businesses have evolved to be socially responsible in their interactions with different stakeholders in the communities they operate in. By implementing managerial tools and actions like corporate social responsibility and investment, businesses can maintain sustainability and stability in their operations. This investment while good for society and communities, comes at a cost to businesses, albeit not all CSR/I related costs can be directly linked to the bottom-line of a business.

Since the dawn of Covid-19, the economic sector and financial stability of many businesses have been drastically impacted across the world over with many being forced to work within constraints of time, human resources and budget.

Many businesses have been compelled to consider effecting a myriad of strategies in order to cushion themselves against the economic effects of Covid-19 by implementing remedial actions like laying off workers to cut costs, postponing investment decisions, and shrinking annual budgets. In the quest to bolster themselves against this shock, businesses shouldn't make the mistake to reduce or completely withdraw CSR/I related initiatives.

At the start of the lockdown period, businesses did well in reaching out to help individuals, communities and governments, with donation of cash, vehicles, personal protective equipment and relief items in support of the fight against Covid-19. Whereas these were well intended gestures, they end up becoming expensive and unsustainable ventures in the long run because they are limited to a heavy and costly one-off 'expenditure', within a short-lived period and with minimal impact to the necessary stakeholders as well as little to no impact to the target audience or beneficiaries.

For some organisations, it was the first time they were ever involved in an outreach of this kind in the history of the businesses and therefore had their efforts swallowed up in the noise of the so many donations that were made in this period.

Businesses therefore ought to reconsider their options and restructure their CSR/I programmes with a highly strategic bouquet blended with recurrent targeted short-term initiatives or well-designed long-term activities whose results are collectively creating the desired impact and rightly advancing the organisation's bottom line or long-term strategy and core purpose and therefore are not seen as unnecessary costs to the business.

Through leveraging corporate social investment, businesses can advance people's lives, nurture talents and expand opportunities for the communities they exist in and economically empowering them.

Joan Kizza is communications manager at MultiChoice Uganda.