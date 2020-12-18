Nigeria: 344 Nigerian Schoolboys Released By Abductors

Some 344 students abducted from their school last week in an attack claimed by Boko Haram were released on Thursday.

The students were abducted on December 11, 2020 from Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State, northern Nigeria.

Armed men went to the school in Kankara Town last Friday evening, and many students jumped the school fence and fled when they heard gunshots.

Others were tracked by the gunmen, who tricked them into believing that they were security personnel, students who escaped said. Once the students were rounded up, they were marched into the nearby forest by the armed men.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said the students' release was an indication that the armed forces are doing their job. He said the military collaborated with the local government to ensure their release.

"The Governor of Katsina State, Mr Aminu Bello Masari, and the army worked extremely hard. As soon as I got the information I congratulated them. The Armed Forces know their job. They have been well trained and properly motivated," the President said in a statement issued on his behalf by his spokesman, Garba Shehu.

He added that the government would do its best to secure the release anyone held against their will across the country.

The same kind of effort was put in to ensure the release of the Chibok girls who were abducted by Boko Haram. On April 14, 2014, militants abducted 276 girls from Chibok in Borno State, northern Nigeria. The incident fuelled the #BringBackOurGirls hashtag campaign designed to bring attention to the kidnappings and pile on pressure for their release.

On Thursday, President Buhari urged Nigerians to be patient and fair to the administration as it deals with insecurity, corruption and other factors that affect the economy.

It remained unclear, however, if all the abducted schoolboys had been released, amid ongoing uncertainty over the number taken in the first place.

In a video released by Boko Haram Thursday, a distraught teenager said he was among 520 students kidnapped.

"No one can give the exact number of the children," a security source told AFP Thursday. "The actual number of freed children will only be known after a head count when they arrive (in the state capital) Katsina. Any figures given are a conjecture."

- Additional reporting by AFP.